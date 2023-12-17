‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ initiative hosts ‘Flamenco Night’ as part of its various artistic programs

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, December 15, 2023: The ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ initiative is all set to organize an enchanting event, ‘Flamenco Night,’ on December 20 at the prestigious Emirates Palace Auditorium in Abu Dhabi. The one-and-a-half-hour event will feature the illustrious Ana Morales, a distinguished performer and award-winning contemporary artist, renowned for her expertise in this ancient Spanish art.



Flamenco, a cornerstone of Spain's traditional arts, is a vibrant expression that intertwines vocal colour, instrumental play, and rhythmic movements in dance. It embodies the elegant and harmonious rhythms influenced by Andalusian, eastern, and Byzantine traditions, serving as a unique expression of Spanish culture.



His Excellency Mohammad Al Murr, Chairman of the ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ Initiative Committee, stated that the ‘Flamenco Night’ art show will be part of the initiative’s efforts to highlight the ancient artistic heritage of Andalusia's civilization and its unique productions and fostering cultural exchange. Al Murr went on to explain that the ceremony will be an exceptional experience that ignites artistic senses among Abu Dhabi's populace, fosters cognitive and cultural exchanges, and draws attention to the values of coexistence and tolerance in the rejuvenation of human civilization.



Ana Morales commented: “I am excited to perform in this event that celebrates the Spanish art of Flamenco. This distinct art embodies the unique expression of Spanish culture through a fusion of Andalusian rhythms. During this event, I look forward to communicating with the public and flamenco fans in the UAE. Furthermore, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the organising committee of the ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ initiative for providing me with this opportunity to showcase the beauty of this ancient art."



The ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’ initiative seeks to draw attention to one of the greatest epochs of history, highlight the cultural, intellectual, and artistic heritage of the Arab civilization in Andalusia, as well as its abundant progress and development in science, literature, and philosophy. The initiative features an impressive line-up of artistic and cultural events that celebrate the unique Andalusian civilization, which serve as a notable example of coexistence and tolerance. This reflects the UAE’s distinct approach and commitment to preserving the values of tolerance, cooperation, and coexistence.



As part of the ‘Andalusia: History and Civilization’, an art exhibition will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre. During this exhibition, visitors will be taken for a historic journey to explore numerous archaeological holdings, in addition to holding various accompanying events and creative workshops aimed at introducing Andalusian civilization.





