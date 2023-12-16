Google Doodle Celebrates Vietnam's Ha Long Bay

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle on Sunday celebrated Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, situated in the Gulf of Tonkin within the Quang Ninh province to the description, this geological marvel took shape around 3 million years ago has it that a mythical dragon descended forcefully upon the earth, forming vast valleys that eventually filled with water. The result was Ha Long Bay, with only a handful of rugged mountain peaks remaining untouched above the water's surface.“The breathtaking seascape now consists of almost 2,000 islands and islets, and is home to hundreds of different species from fish to monkeys to hawks to frogs,” it added Read: Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka are easing visa rules for Indian tourists. All you need to knowFurthermore, its limestone pillars and emerald green waters attract millions of bucket-list visitors yearly, making it one of Vietnam's national treasures.“Many delve down into the depths of Sung Sot Cave, the largest cave in the bay, while others enjoy more nautical adventures like fishing, snorkelling, kayaking, and scuba diving,” the description noted, Ha Long Bay was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a new-age wonder of the world Read: Apple's manufacturer Luxshare moves investment worth $330 Mn to Vietnam instead of India amid rising political tensionsIt's an invaluable cultural phenomenon that has helped scientists understand the movement of geologic plates and the history of climate change on Earth.

MENAFN16122023007365015876ID1107609134