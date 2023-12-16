Boosting Employment Growth In India

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Over the years, India has undergone notable shifts in its employment dynamics within its vast and diverse economy. The evolving employment landscape is witnessing significant growth potential in numerous sectors.

India's unemployment situation has shown fluctuations in recent years. This October, the unemployment rate rose to a two-year high of 10.09% . This increase is primarily attributed to rising joblessness in rural areas.

However, it is worth noting that in the period from July 2022 to June 2023, the unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 years and above reached a six-year low of 3.2% , indicating a positive trend in specific periods. The long-term projection suggests a gradual decline, with an expected unemployment rate of around 7.50% in 2024 and 7.70% in 2025.

As India progresses on its economic development journey, the following opportunity sectors are anticipated to play a pivotal role in shaping its employment outlook.

India's leadership in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) drives innovation and creates a demand for skilled professionals in software engineering, data science, and digital marketing. The digital economy is poised to generate 60 million to 65 million jobs by 2025, aligning with the global shift toward digitization.

The development of Industry 4.0 also brings about innovative marketing, creating new product opportunities. To meet these evolving needs, individuals must acquire industry-specific technical skills.

Financial sector

The expansion of the financial sector, fueled by increasing demand for banking and insurance services, generates substantial employment opportunities. Financial technology is pivotal in reshaping the industry, leveraging digital banking and technology integration in insurance to make significant contributions.