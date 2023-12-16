Iraqi Security Personnel Cast Ballots Ahead Of Provincial Elections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Dec 17 (NNN-NINA) – Iraqi security personnel cast their votes yesterday, in 15 of the country's 18 provinces, ahead of the provincial elections, slated for tomorrow, following a 10-year hiatus.

The voting began after 7.00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), when soldiers and policemen lined up to cast their ballots, at polling centres in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, and several other cities in the 15 provinces of the country, excluding the three provinces of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

According to figures from Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission, more than one million voters from the security personnel are expected to cast their ballots in 565 polling centres, in the 15 provinces.

The last provincial elections in Iraq were held in Apr, 2013.– NNN-NINA

