Kuwait Crown Prince Proclaimed As New Emir

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, was
announced as the new emir. Azernews reports.
Note that the Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Jabir Al-Sabah,
died today at the age of 86. Sheikh Nawaf, the former Crown Prince
of Kuwait, succeeded his half-brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad
Al-Sabah, who died three years ago at the age of 91.
