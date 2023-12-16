               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Crown Prince Proclaimed As New Emir


12/16/2023 3:11:35 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, was announced as the new emir. Azernews reports.

Note that the Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Jabir Al-Sabah, died today at the age of 86. Sheikh Nawaf, the former Crown Prince of Kuwait, succeeded his half-brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who died three years ago at the age of 91.

