Kuwait Crown Prince Proclaimed As New Emir

Note that the Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Jabir Al-Sabah, died today at the age of 86. Sheikh Nawaf, the former Crown Prince of Kuwait, succeeded his half-brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who died three years ago at the age of 91.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.