Vistara Inaugurates Non-Stop Flights Between Mumbai And Doha Bolsters Presence In The Middle East

Gurugram: Vistara, India's finest full-service carrier and a joint venture between the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, inaugurated direct 4x weekly flights between Mumbai and Doha.

The inaugural flight, operated on Vistara's A321neo aircraft, commenced from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, at 18:45 Hours (IST) on 15 December 2023 and arrived at Hamad International Airport, Doha, at 20:30 Hours (local time zone).

With a consistent surge in demand for travel between India and the Middle East, Vistara has been focussing on expanding its presence in the region. The airline already offers direct connectivity to five destinations in the region, namely Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Dubai, Jeddah and Muscat.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "Based on the remarkable response to Vistara's Middle Eastern routes, we are confident that the launch of operations to Doha will further strengthen our footprint in the region.

Doha – an essential commercial hub and home to a large Indian diaspora – is Vistara's 50th destination and the sixth in the middle east.

We are excited to bring the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia to Doha with direct connectivity from Mumbai. We firmly believe that Vistara's widely appreciated product and globally awarded service make for just the right combination to cater to the market requirements and customers' demand.”

Ms Sujata Suri, Senior Vice President, Finance and Procurement at Hamad International Airport said:“We are pleased to announce our new partnership with Vistara, linking Doha to Mumbai-a strategic collaboration that reinforces Hamad International Airport's commitment to expanding connectivity and offering passengers unparalleled travel experiences.

As Doha becomes Vistara's 50th destination, this collaboration signifies a shared commitment to excellence and marks a milestone of its own for Hamad International Airport, underlining our dedication to facilitating seamless and enriching journeys for travellers around the world."