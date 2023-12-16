Amir Mourns Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah's Demise

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani mourned Saturday, with great sorrow and sadness, the death of the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who passed away on Saturday.

His Highness the Amir stressed, in a statement by the Amiri Diwan, that with the demise of the late Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the Arab and Islamic nation has lost a wise leader whose policy was characterised by loyalty to his homeland and its people, keenness to strengthen the common Gulf bond, dedication to espousing the pivotal causes of the Arab and Islamic nation, and supporting security, stability and peace in the region and the world. His Highness prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon the great deceased, dwell him in Paradise along with the righteous and the faithful, fully recompense him for his good deeds to his homeland and nation, and to inspire the honourable ruling family and the brotherly Kuwaiti people with patience and solace.

The statement said that the news of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah's demise was received with hearts filled with faith in Allah and his providence, and with great sorrow and deep sadness. The statement added that the loss was of a great leader who was wise, keen to strengthen the common Gulf bond, dedicated to championing the central causes of his Arab and Islamic nations, and a supporter of security, stability and peace in the region and the world.

His Highness the Amir prayed to the Almighty Allah to recompense Sheikh Nawaf fully for his good deeds, to have mercy on his soul and rest it in peace in paradise along with righteous and the faithful, and prayed that Allah helps the royal family, the Kuwaiti people, and the Arab and Islamic nations with patience and solace on his loss.

"Indeed, to God we belong and to God we shall return," the statement said.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also ordered the announcement of a three-day mourning in Qatar and ordered flags lowered to half-staff.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, on the death of Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani and HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani also sent cables of condolences to the Crown Prince of Kuwait on the death of Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Sabah.

