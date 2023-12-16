A Remarkable Show Of Indian Contemporary Art

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec16 (IANSlife) In its upcoming 'Beyond Bold' Contemporary Art Auction, AstaGuru is set to present a diverse collection of artworks by renowned contemporary artists such as Subodh Gupta, Nalini Malani, Jitish Kallat, Nataraj Sharma, Valay Shende, Suryakant Lokhande, Ranbir Singh Kaleka, Raqib Shaw, Ravinder Reddy, Surendran Nair, Bose Krishnamachari, N.S. Harsha, Jagannath Panda, T.V. Santhosh, Sudhir Patwardhan, and others. The meticulously curated catalogue features over 100 pieces across various mediums, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, and mixed media art, providing a comprehensive snapshot of current art trends and offering insights into the future of contemporary art. The auction is slated to take place on December 16-17, 2023.

Talking about the upcoming auction, Simone Mody, Curatorial Specialist, AstaGuru Auction House says:“We take great pleasure in presenting this extraordinary collection of works by prominent artists who are redefining the narrative of Indian art in the modern era. Rooted in their unique histories and cultural backgrounds, these experiential creations embody a distinctive fusion of personal and universal elements. They reflect the abundant diversity of contemporary Indian art, not only in terms of subject matter but also through a wide spectrum of styles and techniques. Moreover, these artists' unconventional use of materials introduces an innovative aesthetic dimension to the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary art in India. These experimental practices have consistently piqued the interest of collectors seeking to diversify their art collections. We eagerly anticipate lively bidding on the day of the auction."

Leading the auction highlight is lot no. 58, a vibrant creation by internationally renowned artist Subodh Gupta. Titled 'Pink,' the presented lot is a work from 2008 executed with scores of steel tongs. While at first glance, the installation's attractive colour and form may resemble a cheerleader's pompom or party decoration but is actually made of thousands of pincers or chimtas used in one's kitchen. Staying true to his philosophy of transforming everyday objects into works of art, in this large-scale installation he astonishes the viewer by completely altering the preconceived attributes of the base object. It is estimated to be acquired at INR 60,00,000 – 80,00,000.

A work from Nataraj Sharma's Swimmer Manual series, lot no.44, is estimated to sell at INR 30,00,000 – 40,00,000. Standing at the intersection of the modern era, his art practice is influenced by a multiplicity of experiences and, in essence, offers incisive commentary about the complex relationship between humans, landscapes, and urbanisation.

Adoring the auction catalogue is a work titled 'Angelo's Sanctuary,' by artist Ranbir Singh Kaleka, who is well known for his complex compositions often depicting human figures and animals, rendered in a style that is both dream-like and surreal. Executed in the medium of oil on linen, is expected to sell at INR 5,00,000 – 7,00,000.

Lot no. 79 is a creation by artist Vibha Galhotra, who focuses on the context of displacement, nostalgia, identity, existence, construction or deconstruction, the banal cultural condition, around the environment of negotiations in the new constantly changing urban atmosphere. Executed with nickel-coated ghunghroos and fabric, the beautiful work is expected to sell at INR 20,00,000 – 30,00,000.

The auction also presents a range of works by other women contemporary artists, including Nalini Malani, Rekha Rodwittiya, Mithu Sen, Shilpa Gupta, Schandra Singh, Meetali Singh, Nidhi Agarwal, Vasundhara Tewari Broota, Kalpana Shah, Zimbri, Yashika Sugnadh, Jayashree Chakravarty.

Two important creations by artist Surendran Nair are also among the significant offerings in the auction. Often revolving around distinct protagonists, his vibrant and visually charged canvases are rich with metaphors. Lot no. 1, executed with oil on canvas in 2005 is a part of his Cuckoonebulopolis series. It is estimated to sell at INR 20,00,000 – 30,00,000. Lot no. 90 showcases Nair's unique synthesis of classical and contemporary through a blend of modern imagery with iconography from Indian and Greek art and mythology. Executed with oil on canvas in 2002, this work is expected to be acquired at INR 20,00,000 - 30,00,000.

Lot no. 6 is a beautiful signature-style creation by artist Raqib Shaw. Executed with oil, acrylic, glitter, enamel and rhinestones on birchwood, the work is a brilliant example of Shaw's multifarious influences, ranging from mythology and religion to poetry, literature, art history, textiles and decorative arts from both Eastern and Western traditions. It is estimated to sell at INR 20,00,000 - 25,00,000.

The auction will present several creations by artist Suryakant Lokhande. Lot no. 16 is a captivating rendition of Lord Krishna playing the flute by artist Suryakant Lokhande. Executed in his distinctive style and preferred medium of high gloss oil on canvas, the large-scale painting reaching five feet, exudes an aura of vivacity and draws the viewers to Krishna's musical enchantment. This work is estimated to sell at INR 10,00,000 - 15,00,000. A sculpture by the artist, lot no 51, is also expected to fetch a similar sale price.

Lot no. 74 is an untitled sculpture by artist L N Tallur and is expected to be acquired at INR 15,00,000 – 20,00,000. An international contemporary artist of Indian origin, L N Tallur execute works inspired by various themes ranging from the rural influences he had while growing up and those that he was exposed to and acquired while traversing across the globe.

Two important sculptures by famous artist Valay Shende are also being showcased. Taking on the form of two superheroes, lot no 11 is a rendition of Spiderman, while lot no. 110 is a Hulk frozen in a pose. Executed in his signature style with stainless steel discs, each of the lots is estimated to sell at INR 20,00,000 – 30,00,000.

Seven also sculptural creations by artists, including Jayanta Bhattacharya, Dhananjay Singh, Shovin Bhattacharjee, Ravinder Reddy, Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi, K R Nariman, Akhil Chandra Das, among others.

