"Sanchita Group and Bay Aqua Seafoods Unveil BAY AQUA GOURMET: A Glimpse into India's Premium Japanese Food Frontier"

December 11, 2023: During the 'OISHI! A Culinary Journey Through Japan' event held in Mumbai, BAY AQUA GOURMET, a collaboration between Sanchita Group and Bay Aqua Seafoods LLP, unveiled its upcoming premium Japanese food product line scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024. Rajveer Singh, from timesnowbusiness.com, gleaned this information while attending the Lalit Mumbai event alongside celebrity Chef Juliano Rodrigues and prominent influencer Randeep Gujral.



Under the leadership of Mr. Vaibhav Bhor, Sanchita Group operates as a prominent frozen seafood processor and exporter based in Mumbai. Bay Aqua Seafoods, a subsidiary of Alcom Exim LLP, serves as a frozen seafood sourcing entity with a wide-reaching global network spanning India, Japan, USA, EU, UK, China, and more. The endeavors of Bay Aqua Seafoods are helmed by M/s Aditya and Kunal Heble.



At the exhibition, a range of Japanese products, including Yellowtail ('Hamachi'), Salmon, Red Seabream ('Madai'), Blue Fin Tuna ('Maguro'), Oysters, Matcha & Hojicha Tea, along with ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat items like sushi, Eel ('Unagi'), Miso-marinated Black Cod, Sardine fillets, were showcased. The aim was to enlighten consumers about the meticulous processes and practices upheld by Japanese suppliers, processors, and farmers, ensuring the maintenance of Japan's renowned high-quality standards.



'OISHI!' symbolizes almost two years of groundwork, largely supported by Fuji Corporation, the Japanese associates of BAY AQUA GOURMET, and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO). Alongside Japanese products, BAY AQUA GOURMET plans to incorporate premium seafood items from other origins, such as Chilean Salmon, Scallops, among others, into their product range by the first quarter of the upcoming year.



Rajveer Singh, reporting for timesnowbusiness.com, gathered this information during his visit to the 'OISHI! A Culinary Journey Through Japan' event at Lalit Mumbai on Monday, December 11, 2023.





