Senior Official Forecasts Rs 1,000 Cr Investment In Handloom And Handicrafts

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 15 (KNN) A projected investment of Rs 1,000 crore is anticipated for the handloom and handicraft sector over the coming four to five years, said Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Union Ministry of Textiles on Thursday.

There are approximately 35 lakh artisans contributing to the sector nationwide, and the government is keen on implementing additional measures to support and enhance the sector, said the official.

She addressed the media while attending the 'HGH India' bi-annual trade show, dedicated to home, gifts, and housewares, held at the India Expo Mart and Centre in Greater Noida.

"In the DC Handicrafts office, we are spending around Rs 300 crore a year on the sector. It's a huge sector. Though we try to give end-to-end support, we also try to focus more on the marketing component and the design innovation component because the artisans are skilled and they know their job," Raj said.

The DC Handicrafts office allocates an annual budget of around Rs 300 crore to the sector, underscoring its substantial importance, stated Raj.

The official added, "While ensuring comprehensive assistance, we actively dedicate specific resources to marketing and design innovation, acknowledging the inherent skill and expertise of our artisan community."

However, a major hurdle remains in understanding and responding to evolving consumer preferences and trends, Raj acknowledged.

"So, average that out, something like another Rs 1,000 crore in the next four to five years (is expected to be invested in the sector)," she said.

The official stated that the central government has been actively involved in enhancing the design elements of India's handloom and handcrafted heritage.

The government is actively bridging the gap between new design trends and traditional handicrafts, prioritising both artisan training and improved marketing efforts, according to officials.

(KNN Bureau)