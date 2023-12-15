Realme C67 5G: 5 Reasons To Buy This Latest Smartphone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Realme C67 5G was launched in India on Thursday.

This is the first smartphone in Realme's C series to enable 5G. The Realme C67 5G comes with an IP54 grade for dust and water protection and supports 33W wired fast charging. It has a dual rear camera unit supported by AI and a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The model has a Sunny Oasis style inspired by nature and is also outfitted with Mini Capsule 2.0. It is anticipated that the Realme C67 would soon be available in Indonesia as a 4G model.



Display: A 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 680 nits is featured on the Realme C67 5G. When exposed to sunshine, the rear panel of the device shines thanks to its Sunny Oasis design. The phone also has the Mini Capsule 2.0 feature, which allows notifications and other alerts to be shown around the display's hole-punch cutout.

Processor : With up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, the Realme C67 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. It is possible to virtually extend the RAM to a maximum of 6GB. A microSD card may be used to increase the storage capacity to 2TB.



Camera: The phone has two cameras on its back: a 2-megapixel portrait shooter and a 50-megapixel primary sensor.



Battery: With a USB Type-C connection, the Realme C67 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging. According to the business, 29 minutes is all it takes for the phone to charge from zero to fifty percent using fast charging. With a thickness of just 7.89mm, the phone is said to be the thinnest in the segment.

It has an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating when it is delivered. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Colours and price: The Realme C67 5G, which comes in Dark Purple and Sunny Oasis colour variants, costs Rs. 13,999 in India for the 4GB + 128GB version and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version. Starting on December 16, retail locations all throughout the nation will sell the phone. On the same day at 12 p.m. IST, it will also be accessible via an early access sale on Flipkart and the official Realme website. Offers up to Rs. 2,000 are available to interested clients. You may purchase online and take advantage of deals worth up to Rs. 1,500 starting on December 20.

