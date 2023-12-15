Medical Affairs Professionals Society (MAPS) Publishes Medical Affairs Competency Framework

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MAPS Medical Affairs Competency Framework

42 Competencies across 7 Domains guide the development of training resources for Medical Affairs professionals

- Charlotte Kremer, MAPS CMOGOLDEN, COLO., UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is excited to announce publication of the MAPS Medical Affairs Competency Framework, detailing 42 competencies across 7 domains identified as essential to the success of Medical Affairs professionals. This Competency Framework guides MAPS volunteer committees in organizing existing resources and creating new materials to ensure a standard knowledge base across early-career professionals, while training the next generation of Medical Affairs leaders and providing a unified vision for the future of the function. In addition, 7 Domain Teams working within the MAPS Program Development Committee (PDC) and in collaboration with MAPS Focus Area Working Groups (FAWGs) will create a certification program for Medical Affairs professionals to train knowledge and skills in these areas.“The MAPS Competency Framework represents a multi-year collaboration of industry leaders and MAPS staff in crystalizing a skills-based approach to the Medical Affairs profession, identifying the domains and competencies needed to deliver value to the organization while growing a successful Medical Affairs career,” says Charlotte Kremer, MAPS Chief Medical Officer, PDC co-chair, and Medical Affairs Executive.“The FAWGs have done such an incredible job over the years creating resources relevant to their areas of expertise, e.g., Medical Strategy, Medical Communications, Evidence Generation, Field Medical, etc. Now the Domain Teams along with the FAWGs relevant to their Domains will identify resources that can be sequenced into Competency Certificate Tracks, while continuing their great work in developing high-level resources such as industry-leading white papers and MasterClass trainings,” says Ann Hartry, PDC co-chair, Assoc. VP, Value, Evidence & Outcomes, Neuroscience, Eli Lilly.All existing MAPS Medical Affairs resources can be found at the MAPS Content HUB , which can be filtered by Domain and Competency, or by content type such as articles, podcasts, webinars, standards & guidance, eLearning courses and more. Competency searches that return no existing resources will identify areas for future content development.“This is a huge step for the Medical Affairs profession as a whole,” says Melody Hays, MAPS Director of Learning & Development.“During the development of this resource, we had input from literally hundreds of Medical Affairs leaders representing companies of all sizes from across our global regions. This Competency Framework demonstrates the ability of the MAPS organization to not only be the standard bearer for Medial Affairs, but to set the course of these standards that will drive the profession forward. MAPS is honored to be THE global not-for-profit organization leading professional development at the individual, team, department and organizational levels across Medical Affairs.”MAPS thanks the hundreds of volunteers who have contributed and continue to contribute their effort and expertise to the development of resources through participation on Focus Area Working Groups. The organization looks forward to ongoing collaboration between FAWGs and Domain Team volunteers in the context of the MAPS Competency Model to provide both foundational Certificate Tracks and leadership vision to the Medical Affairs profession.

