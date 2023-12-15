Uniting Forces: Destiny World Ltd & Crytter Social Media Forge A Comprehensive All

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Introduction

This union between Destiny World Ltd signifies a significant stride towards developing a vast interconnected ecosystem, merging strengths from various blockchain industries.

Our objective is to create an all-encompassing, sustainable ecosystem integrating a blockchain social platform, GameFi and SocialFi through our products Meta City , and an innovative NFT journey builder .

In this document, we delve into the intricacies of our partnership and the substantial benefits we aim to offer users.

Destiny World Ltd

Established in 2020 by Filip Poverud and David R. Martin on Telos Native with a mission to teach new customers how to identify high-risk projects, scams and other malicious behavior in blockchain crypto space.

With 3 years of successful decentralized, royalty free, non-profit, applications, a community elected decentralized autonomous organization and a huge relational base with trusted credibility, we are now taking the next step and innovating strategically important utilities to prepare real-life utility as public goods using the latest tech stack and innovations.

Creating a Holistic Ecosystem

Our merger with Crytter underscores our commitment to building a comprehensive ecosystem that delivers all-rounded solutions and seamless user experiences. We're blending social networking, virtual reality, gaming, social finance, and NFTs, surpassing traditional crypto project boundaries.

This unified ecosystem will enable users to immerse themselves in diverse activities, establishing connections, exploring virtual spaces, engaging in economic gaming, and crafting unique adventures for existing NFT collections.

Blockchain Social Platform:

A dynamic crypto social platform, fostering networking, idea exchange, collaboration, and industry trend awareness among tech enthusiasts.

Metaverse and GameFi:

By integrating the metaverse and GameFi, users will delve into an interactive digital world, exploring virtual cities, participating in digital economies, and experiencing rewarding gaming environments.

SocialFi and Meta City:

SocialFi introduces decentralized financial services for efficient asset management, passive income generation, and involvement in innovative financial models, however these features require certified integrations by regional governance to ensure KYC, KYB and approved AML routines.

Meanwhile, Meta City provides a unique virtual space for self-expression, community building, and creativity, fostering deeper connections within the ecosystem.

NFT Journey Builder:

Our ecosystem emphasizes the transformative NFT world through an innovative journey builder, enabling users to create, exhibit, and trade NFTs across various virtual landscapes and platforms.

Real-Life Utility

Our primary vision is to bridge real-world utility with the crypto domain. By offering an all-in-one ecosystem, our aim is to provide tangible value and impactful experiences. Spanning social interactions, gaming, financial services, and virtual creativity, our ecosystem connects the digital and physical worlds, providing a sustainable platform for exploration, growth, and prosperity.

Conclusion

The merger with Crytter marks an exciting chapter as we strive to cultivate a vibrant, all-inclusive ecosystem. By integrating our distinct components - a crypto social platform, metaverse, GameFi, SocialFi, meta city, and NFT journey builder - we are dedicated to creating an unparalleled user experience that blends entertainment, connectivity, and real-life utility.

Together, we envision a future where individuals are deeply immersed in a sustainable, interconnected, and rewarding ecosystem.

With 2 fulltime developers on the team and a C-Suite of 7 experienced employees, we are ready to deliver 3 MVPs during 2024.

Optional curation algorithms and social graphs will be in focus to include customers during the development phases and create the best user centric experience before the final releases.

