Opening Of Negotiations With EU: Austrian Ambassador Congratulates Ukraine On European Council Decision

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Austrian Ambassador to Ukraine Arad Benkö congratulated Ukrainians on the historic decision of the European Council to open negotiations on EU accession and assured of support for Ukraine on the path to European integration.

The diplomat said this in a video message recorded in Ukrainian, Ukrinform reported.

"The European Council has given the 'green light' to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. This is an amazing success for Ukraine and all Ukrainians who are fighting for our common European values. Much has been achieved and much remains to be done. We will stand by Ukraine on its path to European integration," Benkö said.

As reported, yesterday the European Council decided to start EU membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and expressed strong support and solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Earlier, on December 12, Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that there should be 'no favoritism' towards Ukraine compared to Bosnia and Herzegovina.