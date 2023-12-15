Cow Vigilante Bittu Bajrangi's Brother Set On Fire By Unknown Men

(MENAFN- IANS) Faridabad, Dec 15 (IANS) A group of unknown men allegedly poured some flammable liquid on Bittu Bajrangi's brother Mahesh Panchal and set him on fire at Chacha Chowk in Baba Mandi, Faridabad.

Police said the victim has sustained 54 per cent burns and is being treated at a private hospital.

The victim has identified one of the suspects as Arman who has a juice shop in Baba Mandi near the incident spot.

The victim has told the police that he was present in Baba Mandi on Wednesday night when a car carrying five to six men got out of the car and started beating him.

“One of the suspects took out some liquid substance and threw it on me and set me on fire. To save myself, I jumped into a drain. I went to home from where my brother Rajkumar, alias Bittu Bajrangi, took me to B K Government Hospital for treatment,” the victim has told the police.

Bajrangi -- President of Cow Raksha Bajrang Force -- was arrested in connection with the Nuh violence but has been granted bail.

Faridabad Police Spokesperson Sube Singh said that the Crime Branch and police station teams are probing the matter.

“The teams have already inspected the spot and CCTV cameras are being scrutinised. The accused involved in the incident will be arrested soon,” Singh said.

He said that an FIR has been registered against Arman and other accused under Sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (murder attempt), 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid, etc) of the IPC at the Saran police station in Faridabad.

