Estée Lauder Announces New Skin Longevity Initiative, The Next Frontier Of Beauty

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Estée Lauder today announces its new Skin Longevity platform, grounded in 15-years of expertise in pioneering skin longevity research. With a new product innovation powered by cutting-edge age reversal technology, Estée Lauder is leading the new frontier in science-driven luxury skincare.

To reinforce the brand's authority in skin longevity science, Estée Lauder is announcing the formation of a longevity expert collective across multiple disciplines to educate and empower consumers to rethink how they approach skincare and lifestyle – reframing the conversation from anti-aging to visible age reversal. Estée Lauder also announces its support of the Stanford Center on Longevity and its new Program on Aesthetics & Culture, whose work will include research assessing perceptions on longevity and vitality.

“The Estée Lauder brand has always been at the forefront of breakthrough skin science,” said Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder.“Longevity is one of the fastest growing movements in the beauty and wellness industries, with multi-generational consumer interest in biohacking and age-reversal practices at an all-time high. Estée Lauder has been pioneering skin longevity research for more than 15 years, and we already have the proven technology to reveal visible age reversal. We see this as a truly pivotal moment for the brand to disrupt the industry, changing what we know about skin aging and reimagining skincare for the future.”

Exclusive and Patented SIRTIVITY-LP TM Technology to Reveal Visible Age Reversal

For nearly two decades, Estée Lauder has been studying the role of sirtuins in skin, garnering 29 patents worldwide and presenting at more than 20 scientific conferences to date. Most recently, Estée Lauder unveiled its latest research in skin longevity science to a global audience at the World Congress of Dermatology, one of the largest and most prestigious international dermatological conferences, held once every four years. Through its cutting-edge research, Estée Lauder has been able to advance its understanding of the biology of skin aging, developing its exclusive and patented SIRTIVITY-LPTM technology , proven to not only slow, but help visibly reverse skin aging.

In January 2024, Estée Lauder will unveil its newest product innovation, new Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Soft Crème, with SIRTIVITY-LPTM which reveals visible age reversal starting in just 14 days.

Collaboration with the Stanford Center on Longevity

Building on the brand's commitment to furthering longevity research, Estée Lauder announces its support of the Stanford Center on Longevity, a cross-disciplinary research center at Stanford University.

As the inaugural supporter of the Stanford Center on Longevity's new Program on Aesthetics & Culture, Estée Lauder has made an initial three-year commitment to help fund a wide range of research activities, including New Map of Life post-doctoral fellowships and other work to advance the understanding of perceptions on longevity and vitality.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with the Stanford Center on Longevity, a leading authority advancing longevity research,” said Boxford.“Through the support of their new Program of Aesthetics & Culture, our goal is to build the data-driven foundation from which to shape the future of aesthetics and extend skin healthspan.”

The Stanford Center on Longevity aims to accelerate and implement scientific discoveries, technological advances, behavioral practices, and social norms so that century-long lives are healthy and rewarding.

“We know that aging well involves feeling good about ourselves. Yet, little research has explored links between appearance and well-being,” said Laura L. Carstensen, Ph.D., Professor of Psychology; Fairleigh S. Dickinson Jr. Professor in Public Policy and the Director of the Stanford Center on Longevity.“Extended life expectancy offers us the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding about how people subjectively experience vitality and communicate this experience to others. We believe that skin, as the largest organ, plays a sizeable role in conveying this vitality. With support from with Estée Lauder, we look forward to further exploration of how physical appearance and visible skin health influences perceptions of aging.”

Estée Lauder Longevity Collective

Estée Lauder also announces the launch of its first-ever Longevity Collective, a curated group of influential experts and global pioneers in longevity science and lifestyle.

Beginning in January 2024, the Estée Lauder Longevity Collective will serve as a brand advisory board, bringing the latest insights, research findings, and resources to inform Estée Lauder's ongoing approach to skin longevity research. Its members will also participate in events, media and content partnerships, as well as editorial on the brand's new online content hub, the Longevity Collective will enable Estée Lauder to educate and drive conversation around healthspan versus lifespan and aging well.

In addition to lead Estée Lauder scientist, Dr. Nadine Pernodet, Senior Vice President, Bioscience, Global R&D, the Longevity Collective includes long-term Estée Lauder partner Dr. Danica Chen , Professor, Metabolic Biology, Nutritional Sciences & Toxicology, University of California Berkeley; Jennifer Garrison, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Buck Institute for Research on Aging & Co-Founder & Director, Global Consortium for Reproductive Longevity & Equality; Dr. Mark Lachs , Irene and Roy Psaty Distinguished Professor of Medicine & Co-Director for the Center of Aging Research & Clinical Care at Weill Cornell Medicine; Dr. Zakia Rahman , Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Stanford University School of Medicine; Serena Liang Jing , New Map of Life Fellow, Stanford Center on Longevity and Michael Clinton , Founder & CEO, ROAR Forward. In addition, long-standing Estée Lauder Global Brand Ambassador, Carolyn Murphy , will serve as a member of the Longevity Collective, sharing her beauty, wellness, and lifestyle insights. Having worked with the Estée Lauder brand for more than two decades, Murphy is one of the industry's longest-serving beauty ambassadors.

Aerin Lauder, Founder and Creative Director of AERIN, and Style & Design Director of Estée Lauder ReNutriv, said:“My grandmother, Estée, was a trailblazer. She was ahead of her time in every way and changed how we think about aging, confidence, and beauty. Today, the Estée Lauder brand continues to embody her pioneer spirit, and I think she would be incredibly excited to see her namesake brand leading the new skin longevity movement and inspiring consumers everywhere to live well at any age.”

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world's first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating the most innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances – all infused with a deep understanding of women's needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries around the world and at dozens of touch points – from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée's powerful and authentic point of view.

