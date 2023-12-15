Two Accused Planned To Spray Colour Smoke In LS Well, Had Special Cavity In Shoes: FIR On Parliament Security Breach

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Two days after the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the Parliament security breach on December 13, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack, the FIR details mention that they had planned to spray the yellow smoke near the well of the House.

The FIR also details how the two accused, who gained entry in Parliament through a visitor's pass had got a special cavity made in their shoes to take the gas canisters inside the House.

The Delhi Police FIR, which was registered on December 13, mentions how carefully Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D. had made the special cavity in their shoes to carry the colour smoke gas canisters inside the House.

The FIR mentions that Sharma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Manoranjan D, a resident of Karnataka's Mysore had planned to use the creative colour smoke to be“burst inside the Lok Sabha well”.

It said that the pair of sports shoes of Sharma of LCR make grey colour where in a cavity was found created by cutting the inside sole of left foot shoe.

“The thickness of the sole of shoes was found increased by affixing additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity. The pair of shoes along with a pair of light khakhi colour socks, was kept in a transparent plastic box. The pair of sports shoes of Manoranjan D. is of SRY make dark greyish colour where in a cavity was found created by cutting the inside sole of left foot shoes,” it stated.

Explaining how the two carried the smoke gas canisters inside the House, the FIR stated:“The inside sole of the right foot shoe was also found partly cut. The thickness of the sole of shoes was also found increased by affixing additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity.”

“The pair of shoes along with blue socks was kept in another transparent plastic box,” the FIR said.

It also stated that the two used "wet canisters of creative color smoke type color smoke 003 yellow color which were burst by Sharma and Manoranjan inside the Lok Sabha well area".

The police also recovered printed slogan "Jai Hind" in English and a picture of fist in tricolour and a slogan in Hindi, whereas another pamphlet had a slogan in English on Manipur issue, etc.

It also said that two more suspects -- Amol Shinde and Neelam -- who were found involved in the similar activities outside the gate no 2/3, Parliament House were also detained.

It said,“During the preliminary enquiry, both these persons were found to be associates of Sharma and Manoranjan who were handed over by the Parliament Security staff.”

"The FIR stated that the four accused used canisters of creative color smoke and one unused canister of creative color smoke all type colors moke 001 color gules, as the same were found at the spot at the time of detaining the above alleged persons and stated to be burst by them," said the FIR.

The FIR also stated that all these canisters had warnings, which said“always wear goggles and gloves, never used indoor or enclosed spaces, 18+ uses and sale do not post or take on airplanes".

The FIR also said that the canisters also had instructions "like remove protective cap, facing color smoke away from you a pull ring sharply to side, drops smoke immediately and retreat to safe distance were also found printed on canisters".

The FIR also mentioned that another instruction was found -- "for used in supervise arenas only" and "made in China".

A Delhi court on Thursday sent the four arrested accused to seven days of the police custody. Fifth accused Lalit Jha was also put under arrest on Thursday night after he surrendered.

