American Pop Icons, Onerepublic, To Descend On Dubai As Part Of Their“Artificial Paradise” World Tour

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Lighting up the stage at Bla Bla Dubai on January 25th, the globally renowned hit makers will be performing songs from their repertoire of chart toppers along with some of their newest works, and will be supported by up-and-coming Saudi star Mishaal Tamer on the night.

Proudly presented by Bla Bla and Live Nation Middle East, don't miss out on this night of spectacular musical mastery and secure your tickets when they go on sale on December 20 at 12 pm via

Dubai, UAE: Brace yourselves for an unforgettable night of music and euphoria as the sensational American pop rock band, OneRepublic, is set to touch down in Bla Bla Dubai this coming January 25th. Performing in the UAE for one night only, this unmissable musical phenomenon is part of their much-awaited“Artificial Paradise” world tour, and it promises to be an evening filled with electrifying rhythmic beats and exceptional lyrical brilliance.

Hailing from Colorado Springs, OneRepublic has captivated audiences worldwide with their mesmerising sound and never-ending list of chart-topping hits. The band, which comprises Ryan Tedder on lead vocals and piano, Zach Filkins and Drew Brown on guitar, Brent Kutzle on bass, Eddie Fisher on drums, Brian Willett on keyboards and percussion, is renowned for traversing a diverse array of genres and always putting on the most unforgettable performances.

Formed in 2002, OneRepublic first gained recognition on Myspace before skyrocketing to fame with hits like“Apologize” and“Counting Stars”. Their global success has garnered them numerous accolades, including Grammy Award nominations and chart-topping singles across various countries.

The“Artificial Paradise” tour will see OneRepublic performing across a multitude of countries, including stops in China, India, and now the much-anticipated show in Bla Bla Dubai. This momentous event promises an exhilarating experience, as fans can anticipate a night filled with their favourite anthems and new tracks from the band's illustrious discography. This newest tour is a reflection of OneRepublic's evolution as musicians and performers, showcasing their ability to continuously captivate audiences worldwide with their unparalleled talent and infectious energy.

Adding to the excitement of the evening, rising Saudi artist Mishaal Tamer will be the support act on the night. Tamer's burgeoning talent and distinctive style will complement OneRepublic's performance, ensuring a night of musical excellence.

Tickets for OneRepublic's Bla Bla Dubai performance will go on sale starting Thursday, December 20th, at 12pm and fans can secure their seats through Presented by Bla Bla and Live Nation Middle East, this concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts and fans of OneRepublic alike.