Pope Not Planning To Visit Ukraine Yet Ukraine's Ambassador To The Vatican

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pope Francis is not planning to visit Ukraine yet, as he wants to wait for his visit to be a symbol of ending the war.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio , Ukrinform reports.

"He [Pope Francis] told me that he wanted to wait for his visit to be a symbol of ending the war. Since he does not see the possibility of fulfilling this task now, he wants to delay [the visit]. As soon as the circumstances allow, he will visit our country," Yurash said.

The diplomat explained the position of the Holy See regarding the war in Ukraine and stressed that its rhetoric had changed significantly in the past year. The Holy See focuses on practical assistance to Ukrainians, particularly on the return of prisoners of war and abducted Ukrainian children taken to Russia and Belarus.

Photo: ANSA/EPA