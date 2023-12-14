Festo Unveils New 'Compact, Simple And Precise' Electric Parallel Gripper Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Festo has unveiled its new“compact, simple and precise” electric parallel gripper.

The automation specialist says modern manufacturing requires handling solutions capable of managing product diversity, shorter product life cycles and growing levels of product customisation.

The HEPP electric gripper from Festo addresses this need for greater flexibility in the gripping of multiple workpieces with adaptable stroke lengths and gripping forces.

Its compact design and ability to handle complex movements precisely make the HEPP particularly suited to applications in the electronics and small parts industry, laboratory automation and special machine building.

The powerful and versatile HEPP is available in three different sizes with a gripping force of up to 400N and a stroke up to 56mm.

