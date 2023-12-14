Goumbook and Sanofi Champion Indoor Air Quality Initiative in the UAE

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 December 2023: In a vital dialogue on indoor air quality, Goumbook and Sanofi hosted a think tank panel on December 12, 2023. "Invisible Challenge - Exploring the nexus of indoor air quality, public health and climate action" took place at COP28, Dubai and addressed the significant challenge of air pollution.



The discussion addressed the global health crisis caused by air pollution, the fourth leading cause of death worldwide, and its increased impact due to climate change. The "Take a Breath" initiative, a collaboration between Telfast & Goumbook, exemplifies proactive steps in the UAE. This project involves installing air quality monitors in 10 UAE schools and testing affordable solutions aiming to provide tangible proven improvements in air quality and community health.



The baseline illustrated that in:

• 100% of schools, Fine Inhalable Particles (PM2.5) were above limit levels

• 80% of schools, Carbon Dioxide Concentrations were above limit levels

• 70% of schools, Total Volatile Organic Compounds were above limit levels



And already, by implementing only two of the solutions, we have significant improvement in air quality. In changing cleaning products to natural ones, VOC levels improved by 33% and by installing air purifiers, PM2.5 levels improved by 10.4%. More solutions are being tested across the school academic year.



Reflecting on the broader context of this initiative, Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi, stated during a separate event at COP 28 on December 2: "Celebrating our collaboration with Goumbook in the “Take a Breath” initiative, we at Sanofi are proud to contribute actively to the UAE's progressive efforts in air quality management. This partnership, in line with the UN's vital recognition of clean air as a basic right, showcases our commitment to reducing environmental risks. By implementing practical solutions in schools, such as improved air filtration and natural cleaning products, we're making strides in health and safety and setting a global example for effective action against air pollution."



As part of this initiative, Telfast is committed to combating air quality inequality, especially in communities most affected by poor air conditions. Sanofi volunteers collaborate with various organizations to improve air quality in these communities.



The think tank panel discussion featured renowned experts and policymakers discussing the initial findings of the "Take a Breath" study, which aims to set new standards for indoor air quality policies. This event represents a call to action for all stakeholders to improve indoor air quality for better health outcomes.





MENAFN14122023003685011158ID1107597019