               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Inscribes His Name In History For His Deeds For Azerbaijan And Turkic World - FM


12/14/2023 7:30:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has written his name in history by what he has done for Azerbaijan and the Turkic world, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during the joint press briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

Fidan also noted that Türkiye honors the memory of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev with respect and reverence.

"His leadership and vision opened a path for Azerbaijan that everyone envies today. Our ties with Azerbaijan are developing every year," he added.

Fidan also noted that he has had the opportunity to visit Azerbaijan over the past 20 years while working on various positions.

Will be updated

MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107596734

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search