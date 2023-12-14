President Ilham Aliyev Inscribes His Name In History For His Deeds For Azerbaijan And Turkic World - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has written his name in history by what he
has done for Azerbaijan and the Turkic world, said Turkish Foreign
Minister Hakan Fidan during the joint press briefing with
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.
Fidan also noted that Türkiye honors the memory of Azerbaijan's
national leader Heydar Aliyev with respect and reverence.
"His leadership and vision opened a path for Azerbaijan that
everyone envies today. Our ties with Azerbaijan are developing
every year," he added.
Fidan also noted that he has had the opportunity to visit
Azerbaijan over the past 20 years while working on various
positions.
Will be updated
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107596734
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.