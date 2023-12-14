Mandarin Oriental, Doha Partners With Printemps Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mandarin Oriental, Doha has collaborated with Printemps Doha to launch a new luxury stay package that combines urban comfort and style.

Hotel guests can now enjoy privileged access to the Middle East's largest department store – making this the ultimate destination in the region for retail therapy.

With shopping tourism accounting for 30 percent of total tourism expenditure worldwide, Mandarin Oriental, Doha aims to unlock the magic of luxury and experiential stays for discerning customers.

The Stay in Fashion package encompasses premium services including a VIP welcome, entry to Printemps Doha's private lounge, and a hands-free shopping experience in the lifestyle and culture heart of Qatar.

Expert personal shoppers are available to guide guests through the 40,000 square-metre store in Doha Oasis, which is home to almost 600 brands – 200 of which are exclusive. Alternatively, guests can choose to have a stylist consultation in their hotel suite for maximum convenience.

Mandarin Oriental, Doha will arrange complimentary transport and delivery services to and from the hotel to make high-end shopping easier than ever.

Also included within the offer is daily breakfast at Mosaic for guests to fuel up before a long day of retail therapy.

For those looking to enhance their stay in Msheireb Downtown Doha, guests can Stay in Fashion year-round, with a starting rate of QR4,800 in a Deluxe Suite based on availability.