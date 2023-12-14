Havells 'Adore' LED Light Bulbs Propelling Sustainable Living In The USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover the perfect blend of innovation and sustainability as Havells leads the way towards a brighter, greener future for American households.

- Dr. Ishwar PatelANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Thursday, December 13, 2023Anderson, South Carolina, USAHavells has stepped foot in the US Market with their 'Adore' LED bulbs.Krut LED, a well-established LED lighting company in the USA, has teamed up with Havells from India.The two companies are working towards creating a sustainable future for people across the USA and beyond by launching excellent LED lighting products.Havells, an FMEG company that has earned industry expertise and substantial market share in India, has entered into a strategic alliance with none other than Krut LED, a leading U.S.-based LED lighting manufacturer.The purpose of the alliance is to provide customers with state-of-the-art products that make illumination a smooth and economical affair. Together, the companies aim to launch a vast array of incredibly energy-efficient and eco-friendly lighting fixtures to propel sustainable living in the USA.Havells has been operating in the industry for around four decades now. The FMEG giant enjoys a spotless reputation owing to its superior quality products and remarkable customer service. It serves customers in fifty countries across four continents.Now, the company has made a foray into the US market with the 'Adore' LED bulb, which is one of the finest LED bulbs available today. The 'Adore' LED bulb is a part of the huge product portfolio of Havells. This E26 LED bulb boasts a ton of features that make it stand apart from competitive products.The bulbs from Havells are perfect LED indoor and LED outdoor light bulbs that can illuminate a variety of spaces. They come in multiple options in terms of wattage and color temperature. With a wide beam angle and long lifespan, they are the right choice for numerous types of applications.Whether you need a 9W LED bulb, an 11W LED light bulb, or a 15W LED bulb, the Havells 'Adore' LED bulb can meet your needs. The lumen output of a 9 Watt LED bulb, an 11 Watt LED bulb, and a 15 Watt LED bulb is 800, 1100, and 1500 lumens, respectively. The 'Adore' LED bulb is available in 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K color temperatures.Krut LED is offering a helping hand to the electrical equipment company in reaching customers in the United States. The LED lighting manufacturer has a well-established client base that consists of lighting retailers, lighting contractors, electricians, hotels, inns, facility managers, and more. It is currently spreading awareness about the characteristics and benefits of the new Havells 'Adore' LED bulb through its digital assets, viz., website and social media accounts.The company has also made the process of buying the bulb extremely simple. Prospective customers can buy the 'Adore' LED bulbs from the online store, i.e., the ecommerce website of SignLights LED, the sister company of Krut LED. Lucrative discount schemes are introduced on a frequent basis.Every activity that Krut LED and Havells carry out combined is geared towards facilitating sustainable living in the USA. The strategic association between Havells and Krut LED will strengthen the latter's position in the LED lighting sector in the United States. However, according to the representative of the U.S.-based lighting manufacturer, they are just glad about playing a part in reducing the carbon footprint. The potential economic gains are a by-product that will help them further promote the use of environmentally friendly lighting products.“We are excited to begin this amazing journey with Havells to encourage people in the USA to adopt a sustainable lifestyle. We are hopeful that the companies will have a long and fruitful association. We plan to launch many other brilliant products in the future as well.”, said Dr. Ish Patel, the CEO at Krut LED and SignLight LED.SummaryKrut LED is a reliable manufacturer of first-class LED lighting products. Havells is a multinational FMEG (Fast Moving Electrical Goods) company based in India. The companies have won the trust of customers across the world. Together, they make a great team.Contact Number: +1-864-401-8156Address: 111, Preamble Ct., Anderson, South Carolina 29621, USAWebsite:Read More Details about the Havells 'Adore' LED Bulb: led-wholesaler/havells-led-bulb/Buy the Havells 'Adore' LED Bulb Online:

