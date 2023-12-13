Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graph Database Market 2023-2027

Lack of standardization and programming flexibility is a key factor driving market growth. The growth of the open knowledge network (OKN) may have a substantial impact on graph databases. These databases are excellent at connecting related entities and combining heterogeneous data. They can connect data from several areas, allowing for a more extensive and integrated knowledge network. Consequently, the development of the open knowledge network may increase the demand for graph databases as a core technology to support interconnected knowledge. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Open knowledge networks gaining popularity is a key challenge for market growth. Without standardized APIs and query languages, developers will have to work with multiple languages and frameworks specific to graph databases during the forecast period. Lack of standardization can lead to supplier lock-in, where organizations become highly dependent on a particular graph database player due to a lack of interoperability standards. This locking limits flexibility in switching players, making it difficult to adapt to take advantage of emerging technologies. The complexity and learning curve associated with query languages and proprietary APIs, as well as concerns about player lock-in that could prevent potential users from exploring and using graph databases, impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The graph database market is segmented by End-user (Large enterprises and SMEs), Type (RDF and LPG), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).





The growth of the

large enterprises segment

will be significant during the forecast period. Large enterprises often deal with complex, interconnected data that can be difficult to represent and query using traditional relational databases. Graph databases provide a natural and intuitive way to model and store relationships between data entities, allowing for more efficient analysis and insights. Furthermore, graph databases can perform fast querying and analysis, allowing businesses to derive valuable insights from their real-time data. This is especially useful for use cases such as real-time fraud detection, direct marketing, and customer behavior analysis, which are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. North America will contribute to 36% of the global market growth.

Key Companies in the Graph Database Market:

Amazon Inc., ArangoDB Inc., DataStax Inc., Dgraph, Franz Inc, InfluxData Inc., JanusGraph, Memgraph Ltd, Microsoft Corp., Neo4j Inc., Ontotext USA Inc., Oracle Corp., Redis Ltd., Stardog Union Inc., TigerGraph, vesoft inc

