Mcq Inc.'S CJADC2 Global Command And Control Demonstration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) McQ Inc. teamed with Iridium and AGIS to conduct a global demonstration of the new DoD mandated CJADC2 Command and Control messaging technology to show that near-term adoption is available.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Combined All Domain Command and Control Communications (CJADC2) strategy is imperative for the U.S. military and its allies to continue dominating global military operations. The current increase in adversary military interventions is undermining U.S. interests and directly threatening U.S. forces and allies. Rapid changes to the international security environment have us facing enemies with new strategies and offensives impeding and possibly denying our command and control (C2) capabilities. This potential threat could debilitate our battlespace knowledge, undermining our ability to effectively act at the crucial speed of relevance. The CJADC2 system is necessary to provide decision-making superiority to command the Joint Forces across all warfighting domains to deter and defeat any adversary at any time at any location around the globe.



McQ Inc. (McQ) teamed with Iridium Communications Inc. and Advanced Ground Information Systems (AGIS) , a company providing C2 to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to demonstrate the use of new CJADC2 technology. Together, these companies can meet the new DoD mandated C2 technology requirements. This very important“digital transformation” will quickly grow complex and resilient C2 capabilities across all domains that function in contested environments. The aim is to link sensor data to distributed C2 centers so that“Shooters” can take quick action against a target.



“CJADC2 transcends any single capability, platform or system to accelerate

implementation of needed technology advancement and doctrinal change

in the way the Joint Force conducts Command and Control.”



The McQ-Iridium-AGIS Team conducted a demonstration using advanced McQ sensor systems to detect target activity at nine separate sites around the world; sending the data instantaneously over the truly global Iridium® satellite network. This global activity data was integrated on a military Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) server at McQ that relayed the target sensor data and images to the AGIS Command and Control System. This Digital Transformation demonstration utilized existing global satellite communications, cloud server capabilities, and user C2 display technologies to demonstrate that the new DoD mandated CJADC2 requirements can be quickly implemented.

For decades, the U.S. military has chosen McQ sensors because of their proven performance in target classification and detection accuracy, extensive mission life, and ease of operation and deployment. Iridium's network offers the best security, lowest latency and complete global coverage for U.S. government and military users. Additionally, the AGIS Command and Control C5ISR user interface provides data interoperability between dissimilar systems with a very broad range of commercially available situation awareness data on areas of interest and with sensitive U.S. military information.

The McQ-Iridium-AGIS Team can support the important current efforts moving this technology forward across many U.S. and partner country entities as the transformation progresses.

ABOUT McQ: Headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, USA, McQ is a sensor solutions company. We develop and manufacture state of the art surveillance and communications equipment for mission critical applications in commercial security, law enforcement, and defense. McQ has delivered advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to the Department of Defense for nearly forty years with products deployed worldwide and in every combatant command. McQ is a Non-Traditional Defense Contractor and is ISO 9001:2015 Registered. Please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn more about McQ.

McQ Inc.

Amy Slocum

540-373-2374

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at