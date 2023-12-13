Türkiye's Retail Sales Back To Growth In October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's retail sales returned to growth in October following a two-month losing streak, according to data released on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The volume of retail trade grew 2% from a month ago in October, following a 0.6% decline in September and 4.6% in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

Non-food sales – except automotive fuel – saw the largest monthly rise among other sectors with 3%, followed by food, drinks, and tobacco with 0.9%.

Automotive fuel sales, on the other hand, dropped 0.2% in the same period.

Among non-food items, computers, books, and telecommunications equipment saw the largest fall with 3.5%, followed by electronic goods and furniture with 2.5%.

On an annual basis, retail sales surged 13.7% in October, slowing from a rise of 14.2% in September.

Non-food sales – except automotive fuel – jumped 18.9% year-on-year in October.

Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco climbed 13.8% compared to the same month of last year, while automotive fuel sales fell 18.9%, the TurkStat data showed.