Türkiye's Retail Sales Back To Growth In October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's retail sales returned to growth in October following a
two-month losing streak, according to data released on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The volume of retail trade grew 2% from a month ago in October,
following a 0.6% decline in September and 4.6% in August, the
Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.
Non-food sales – except automotive fuel – saw the largest
monthly rise among other sectors with 3%, followed by food, drinks,
and tobacco with 0.9%.
Automotive fuel sales, on the other hand, dropped 0.2% in the
same period.
Among non-food items, computers, books, and telecommunications
equipment saw the largest fall with 3.5%, followed by electronic
goods and furniture with 2.5%.
On an annual basis, retail sales surged 13.7% in October,
slowing from a rise of 14.2% in September.
Non-food sales – except automotive fuel – jumped 18.9%
year-on-year in October.
Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco climbed 13.8% compared to the
same month of last year, while automotive fuel sales fell 18.9%,
the TurkStat data showed.
