Max&Co. Unveils The New &Co.Llaboration Featuring Looney Tunes

Max&Co. unveils the new &Co featuring Looney Tunes







MAX&Co. is thrilled to announce That's All Folks!, the latest chapter in its &Co series. For spring/summer 2024, it buddies up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch a Looney Tunes-inspired collection.



Throwing back to the '90s, the collection imagines the Looney Tunes heading to New York City to see a favourite band live in concert.

The collection is both cool and cute, with grunge influences that take iconic 90s style heroes – like cropped striped tees, slouchy pin-striped trousers, satin slip skirts and dresses and plaid skirts – and reimagine them with playful cameos from the Looney Tunes including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, Marvin the Martian and more.



The collection has innate versatility, such as the crisscross black maxi dress which can be teamed with boots in the daytime or with high heels after dark.

Don't miss the MAX&Co. hero pieces, including the Long Run coat with black leather, red lining and 'That's All Folks!' embroidered on the belt, plus the signature Logo Tee.

It's cute, it's cool! That's all folks!






