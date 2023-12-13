Halwa To Kheer-7 Indian Sweet Dishes To Enjoy In Winters

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Winter in India brings forth an array of delightful sweet treats that are both comforting and indulgent. Here are seven Indian sweet dishes perfect for the winter season.

These are sesame seed and jaggery-based round sweets popular during winter in various parts of India. They provide warmth due to high protein and nutrient content in sesame seeds.

A sumptuous dessert made from soaked and ground moong dal (split mung beans), ghee, and sugar flavoured with saffron-cardamom. It's hearty and provides warmth during colder months.

A quintessential winter delight made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, and ghee, infused with cardamom and garnished with nuts. It's rich, aromatic, and a must-have during winter.

A Bengali sweet dish, Patishapta is a thin crepe filled with coconut, khoya, jaggery, folded into a roll. It's a traditional winter dessert made during festivals like Poush Parbon.

A traditional Gujarati sweet prepared with black gram flour, ghee, dry fruits, and edible gum. It's a warming sweet that is often consumed in winter for energy-giving properties.

Originating from Punjab, Pinni is a dense and rich sweet made with wheat flour, ghee, jaggery or sugar, and loaded with nuts. It's a wholesome treat for the winter season.

A comforting rice pudding made by simmering rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, or nuts. It's a versatile sweet dish enjoyed throughout the year.