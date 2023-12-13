COMPRION And Ellisys Partner For Pioneering CCC Digital Key Bluetooth Testing Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ellisys Bluetooth Tracker Protocol Analyzer

Ellisys

- Mario Pasquali, Ellisys president and CEOPADERBORN, GERMANY, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- COMPRION and Ellisys , two leading providers of tools and test solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to develop a test system for the CCC Digital Key® based on the Bluetooth® interface. The aim of the collaboration is to ensure interoperability between vehicles and mobile devices. COMPRION was selected by the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) to implement Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) test cases for the Digital Key based on its Device Test Centre (DTC) test management platform. This is already used by the CCC for Near Field Communication (NFC) test cases.Ellisys protocol analyzer systems (e.g., Bluetooth Vanguard, Explorer, or Tracker) are used for the Bluetooth technology aspects. These monitor, record, and characterize all Bluetooth communications, including Digital Key protocols. The COMPRION software accesses these communications from the Ellisys system to validate conformance to Digital Key test standards while producing test reports for the user."The combination of our products enables us to offer a comprehensive interoperability testing solution that meets the specific CCC Digital Key test requirements and presents results in a meaningful and reproducible way," says Jens Christoph, Managing Director at COMPRION.Glen Stone, Technical Director of the Car Connectivity Consortium, explains:“COMPRION and Ellisys have been supporting CCC Digital Key® certification program with their combined expertise in test and validation solutions and Bluetooth tracking.”The test solution is available now. Please contact ... or ... for more information.About COMPRIONCOMPRION is the worldwide leading manufacturer of test solutions for smart card interfaces, terminals, and smart cards. Covering contact-based and contactless technologies, COMPRION provides their expertise to multiple industries, especially telecommunications, payments, and M2M. Our involvement in several standardization and certification bodies enables us to integrate the latest standards and requirements into our high-quality products. As COMPRION test systems are renowned for the most accurate measurement capabilities, the company serves all top mobile phone, terminal, card andchipset manufacturers as well as mobile network operators and test houses. COMPRION also acts as technological consultant supporting many key players in the market.About EllisysEllisys, a member of the Symbiosys Alliance , is a leading worldwide supplier of advanced protocol test solutions for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi®, USB 2.0, USB 3.2, USB Power Delivery, USB Type-C®, DisplayPortTM, and ThunderboltTM. More information is available on .Ellisys, the Ellisys logo, Better Analysis, Bluetooth Qualifier, Bluetooth Explorer, Bluetooth Tracker, Bluetooth Vanguard, and Type-C Tracker are trademarks of Ellisys, and may be registered in some jurisdictions. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Ellisys is under license. The CAR CONNECTIVITY CONSORTIUM® word mark is a registered trademark of Car Connectivity Consortium LLC in the United States and other countries.

Chuck Trefts, VP Marketing

Ellisys

+1 866-724-9185

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube