NYC Podiatrist Defies Modern Trends With Handmade Orthotics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kristina Janson, DPM logo

Dr. Kristina Janson of Kristina Janson, DPM in Manhattan is one of only a few podiatrists in the country who still crafts custom orthotics by hand.

- Kristina Janson, DPMNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an age dominated by technological advancements and digital solutions, Dr. Kristina Janson, a renowned podiatrist at Kristina Janson DPM on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, is boldly embracing a bygone art form to make a profound difference in the lives of her patients. In fact, Dr. Janson is one of only a few podiatrists in the country who still practices the intricate, labor-intensive process of crafting handmade custom orthotics in her lab on Madison Avenue and 34th Street in New York City.Dr. Janson's handmade orthotics are far from the conventional. While the majority of her peers have shifted to a simpler process offered by 3D printing labs, Dr. Janson is passionate about creating handcrafted orthotic insoles for her patients using the painstaking Plaster of Paris method. This unique approach, often considered a lost art form in modern podiatry, has garnered significant attention for its ability to uncover nuances in foot structure and function that remote imaging technology can easily overlook.Dr. Janson's commitment to this traditional approach stems from her belief in the importance of personalized care. She asserts that handmade orthotics allow her the ability to detect subtle intricacies in foot biomechanics that automated processes can often miss. "Each foot is as unique as its owner." Dr. Janson explains, "By crafting custom orthotics by hand, I can address individual needs with unparalleled precision."The impact of Dr. Janson's handmade orthotics on patient well-being has been nothing short of remarkable. In fact, countless patients have experienced relief from chronic foot pain, improved posture, and enhanced mobility, thanks to these custom creations. Her holistic approach to podiatry has not only transformed lives, but also challenges the conventional norms of the field.In a world captivated by technology and remote imaging, Dr. Janson stands tall as a beacon of hope, proving that sometimes the most profound solutions are rooted in tradition. Janson's dedication to the handmade orthotics process reflects her unwavering commitment to patient-centric care.ABOUT KRISTINA JANSON, DPMKristina Janson, DPM offers specialized podiatry services in Manhattan, NY. She and her staff are dedicated to providing comprehensive foot and ankle care for people of all ages. With a focus on preventive medicine and holistic well-being, Dr. Janson aims to keep patients walking comfortably and confidently.Dr. Kristina Janson has been in private practice for over 30 years. A graduate of the Philadelphia School of Podiatry, Dr. Janson is a specialist in crafting handmade orthotics from scratch from her in-office lab, where she makes adjustments onsite, in her treatment room.

Dr. Kristina Janson

Kristina Janson, DPM

+1 212-689-9388

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook