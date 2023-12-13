IF Metall Selects Innofactor To Further Develop And Support A Membership Management System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on December 13, 2023, at 16:20 Finnish time
The Swedish labor union Industriarbetarförbundet Metall (IF Metall) has selected Innofactor to continue the development, maintenance and support of a membership management system. The system has been provided earlier by Innofactor, and it is based on Microsoft's Dynamics CRM and Innofactor's own IPs.
The contract period is 2,5 years. Innofactor's estimate of the total value of the procurement is approximately EUR 1.6 million.
IF Metall is a labor union with over 300,000 members, who work in large parts of the Swedish industry, including in the plastics, pharmaceuticals, building materials, steel, chemical and engineering industries.
Espoo, December 13, 2023
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
...
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles
MENAFN13122023004107003653ID1107588995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.