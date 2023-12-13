Strategos Group Announces Strategic Hire To Lead Market Intelligence, Investment And M&A Venture

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Strategos Group , a Tampa-based national management consultancy, announced today that Kevin Jenkins will join the firm as Director of Enterprise Growth and Investments.

Kevin Jenkins, Strategos Director of Enterprise Growth and Investments

Jenkins is a proven strategy and finance leader with buy- and sell-side experience, having led investment committees and M&A transactions. Jenkins has overseen financing, fundraising, pricing strategies and strategic partnerships for startups and national enterprises.

Strategos Managing Partner Adam Giery said, "Kevin is a leader with deep expertise, abilities, and intentionality. His arrival furthers our mission of providing unmistakable client value and serves as a cornerstone addition to our newest endeavors in support of founders throughout the investment and M&A journey."

Giery expressed gratitude saying, "Kevin's arrival furthers our subject matter expertise in the education sector and bolsters our investment within the Tampa community. We're grateful to Kevin and his wife Jasmine for their trust in our team and belief in our vision."

Jenkins brings more than a decade of experience strategy, finance and corporate development roles across the financial services, public sector consulting, crypto, and EdTech industries.

Previously, Jenkins worked at DreamBox Learning in corporate development and partnerships, where he designed and scaled its inorganic growth process.

Jessica Kuperberg, former General Counsel and VP of Corporate Development at DreamBox, said, "Kevin was invaluable to our DreamBox Learning Executive Team during a critical growth phase, adding market-forward analysis and insights during multiple M&A transactions. Kevin's financial acumen not only guided us through complex negotiations but also ensured that our decisions were both fiscally sound and aligned with our long-term objectives. His contributions positioned DreamBox at the forefront of the EdTech market, ensuring positive returns for both students and shareholders."

Jenkins is hopeful for the future in this role and looks forward to the team he'll enhance.

"One of the most important but often overlooked considerations when evaluating a new role is not just what you will be working on, but also who you will be doing it with," he said. "I'm thrilled to join such an entrepreneurial team and build upon their 'laboratory culture' that celebrates experimentation and learning - all while helping EdTech companies to transform the way the world learns."

Notable Tampa-based VC firms celebrate this announcement.

"Strategos is a strong organization in the EdTech advisory world, and the addition of Kevin Jenkins only adds to the arsenal. Having worked with Kevin for several years, he brings a great combination of passion for EdTech, industry knowledge, and financial acumen. I refer many EdTech companies to Strategos and this only increases my confidence in the deep team Adam Giery is assembling," said Ryan Whittemore, Partner and CIO at Florida Funders.

