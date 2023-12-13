Gordon Muir-Jones Joins The Prime Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Prime, a leading player in healthcare communications, has today announced Gordon Muir-Jones has joined their Executive team.Gordon brings a vast amount of experience to Prime, having been directly involved in the development and implementation of multiple global and domestic medical communications projects for over 30 years. He is a highly regarded professional with experience spanning Porterhouse Medical, Oxford PharmaGenesis, OCC North America Inc, Adis International and Adelphi Group.Gordon is joining as Executive Vice President, based out of the US. Graeme Peterson CEO comments,“We are thrilled to welcome Gordon to the team. Gordon's wealth of knowledge and experience will support our continued US ambitions and ongoing success. I believe he will be a great ambassador for Prime, as well as helping to drive forward our vision to accelerate life-changing solutions to global healthcare challenges.”Gordon adds,“I'm excited to be joining the Prime team as Executive Vice President, working in collaboration with the existing team to deliver world-class outcomes for our global partners.”The news follows Prime's recent announcement regarding the acquisition of Aventine Consulting. A US-based consulting firm specialising in US-focused market access and payer communications, further demonstrating Prime's commitment to their US client base.About PrimePrime partners with the world's leading names in healthcare and technology. We are one global team encompassing senior scientists and academics, award-winning technologists, evidence and data professionals, strategic communication experts and creatives.

