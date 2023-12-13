Apolosign Packgo: 27 Smart Screen In Briefcase Is Now Live On Kickstarter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Shenzhen Electron Technology Co. Ltd., a pioneer in touch display products, proudly announces the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for the Apolosign PackGo. This uniquely portable entertainment device redefines on-the-go audio-visual experiences for everyone. With its distinctive briefcase aesthetic, long-lasting battery life, tailor-made Android interface, and vast personalization options, PackGo aims to provide a 360-degree entertainment experience anywhere, anytime.PackGo seamlessly adapts to both cozy indoor environments and outdoor dynamic settings. It offers multiple entertainment options, including watching films, listening to music, interactive gaming, or simply surfing social media and the internet. Its thoughtfully designed unique handle makes it effortlessly portable and suitable for any destination, be it an outdoor picnic, a friendly gathering, or a trip.Boasting a 27-inch Full HD bright screen with adjustable angles, PackGo allows immediate viewing upon opening, eliminating any delays or complicated configurations. The extensively modified Android 12 operating system backed by Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A55 & A76 processing unit and 8GB RAM ensures fluid performance at higher power efficiency. It additionally presents an intuitive interface with multiple customization options guaranteeing optimal engagement.With GMS certification, PackGo easily integrates with Google Play, enriching the application experience and empowering users to access various apps, movies, games, music, and social media content. GMS certification enables the devices to install the latest security, OTA (over-the-air), and user Interface updates."We are thrilled to introduce Apolosign PackGo to the world through our Kickstarter campaign. PackGo is not just a portable entertainment device; it's a lifestyle statement," said Danxia Shen, spokesperson for Shenzhen Electron Technology. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that combines style, functionality, and adaptability, ensuring users can enjoy their favorite entertainment anywhere and everywhere."PackGo is compatible with various interfaces, including Digital Display interface, HDMI & USB-A 3.0. This enables the device to support multiple entertainment devices, such as gaming consoles, computers, USB flash drives, and smartphones. The device's high-capacity 14/6800mAh battery offers up to 6 hours of uninterrupted wireless entertainment on a single charge, freeing users from the constraints of power sources.The audio experience is equally impressive, with PackGo boasting a quartet of speakers – two high-frequency and two low-frequency – combining for a total power of 40W. This setup provides crystal-clear and deeply immersive audio, perfect for enjoying favorite melodies or amplifying the mood at social gatherings. Additionally, PackGo's Bluetooth capability for speakers transforms any outdoor event into an unforgettable concert experience.Shenzhen Electron Technology calls upon everyone to join them on this journey to the new era of portable entertainment. With their innovative product, PackGo, Shenzhen Electro Technology aims to revolutionize entertainment, making it hassle-free, by blending technology with lifestyle.Supporters can join the Apolosign PackGo Kickstarter campaign and be among the first to experience this groundbreaking entertainment device.To support“Apolosign PackGo,” visit the official Kickstarter project page at: visit the official Kickstarter project page at:About Shenzhen Electron Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Electron Technology, established in 2008, brings 15 years of extensive industry experience to creating Apolosign PackGo. With a top-tier, large-scale factory and formidable production capabilities, the company is committed to innovation in both software and hardware. Boasting partnerships with globally renowned brands, Shenzhen Electron Technology aims to make electronic technology products accessible to everyone.Watch“Apolosign PackGo” in action on YouTube:

