(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 12, 2023 5:41 am - Announces 5G + Smart Ambulance & remote patient monitoring access to villages surrounding Mysuru in partnership with Apollo BGS

LifeSigns to partner with leading hospitals in a 'Hub & Spoke' model to expand timely critical healthcare access to rural India

In a significant leap forward in providing timely and quality healthcare, leading health-tech provider LifeSigns, today announced its pioneering 'hub & spoke model', to deploy its AI powered 24x7 remote patient monitoring technology, across rural India. LifeSigns announced its first implementation in partnership with Apollo BGS to provide the solution to Mysuru and villages surrounding the city. Emergency centers will be set up in the villages, connecting them to the central hub at Apollo Mysuru, ensuring timely access to emergency care for patients.

Apollo BGS in Mysuru will also be the first hospital in Karnataka state and among the few nationally, to introduce the 5G+ smart ambulance with real time connectivity, the first-of-its-kind intelligent ambulance, equipped with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive medical facilities, in partnership with LifeSigns. The smart ambulance will monitor critical care patients and transform it into a smart clinic at remote locations. LifeSigns' real-time patient monitoring system enables 24x7, uninterrupted streaming of patient data to doctors and healthcare professionals whether the patient is at home, in the ambulance or at the hospital, transforming emergency medical services delivery.

Hari Subramaniam - Founder & CEO, LifeSigns, stated“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of digital healthcare innovation in India. Our commitment to providing world-class care to all extends beyond the hospital walls. Through this comprehensive digital transformation initiative, we aim to bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare, ensure real-time patient monitoring, and offer seamless connected care in ambulance, in hospital and at home. This is a significant step towards our vision of a healthier and happier India."

Dr Manish Mattoo, Regional CEO, Karnataka Region, Apollo Hospitals, expressed, "As a leader in healthcare innovation, Apollo is proud to introduce the Apollo 5G Ambulance, a ground breaking solution that harnesses the power of 5G technology to transform emergency medical services. This cutting-edge ambulance represents a significant step towards the future of healthcare, where connectivity and advanced technologies converge to provide the highest level of care to those in need. Instead of relying solely on pre-hospital management, we have recognised the importance of reaching patients early for timely care. That's why we introduced the 5G-connected ambulance, which serves as a mobile hospital. By utilising its uninterrupted and fast connectivity, we can start providing essential patient care right where they are. In addition, we are happy that our partnership with LifeSigns will now enable us provide the benefits of advanced technology to patients in surrounding villages too, increasing access to our quality healthcare"

About LifeSigns

LifeSigns is a pioneering healthtech start-up, transforming how patients are monitored – before hospitalization, in-hospital & post-discharge. LifeSigns leverages the latest advances in semiconductors & SoC, Networking, Wireless, Cloud Computing and Analytics to enable this. The company's clinical-grade Biosensor, companion devices, and LifeSigns iMS software platform are ushering patient monitoring from an analogue, manual activity into a digital, wireless & automated activity. LifeSigns has made it its mission to move the healthcare system in this nation one step closer to being on par with the medical practices of the future. It is committed to assisting doctors and nursing professionals in obtaining improved clinical outcomes and automating and streamlining patient monitoring regardless of the location of the patients or clinical caregivers. LifeSigns is the first to bring this solution to India.

To know more. Visit, / LinkedIn

For media inquiries please contact Ritu Vatsala, PRHUB | Mob: 87890 65100 | ... or Akankhit Pattanayak, PRHUB | Mob: 70088 53515 | ...