Agra Metro To Generate Power From Third Rail

(MENAFN- IANS) Agra, Dec 13 (IANS) In a unique initiative, the Agra Metro is laying the third rail traction system that will generate power for the trains.

The network will not have OHE (Overhead equipment) which often tends to trip whenever it comes in contact with some other projects.

The third rail traction work has already completed in Agra Metro Rail Depot and on the elevated section.

An engineer explained: "The third rail system is the system through which Agra Metro trains will derive power (electricity.) It is a kind of third rail running parallel to the track marked with yellow markings."

The third rail system will make power supply easy.

Officials said the third rail works have commenced in the underground section of the Agra Metro Rail Project.

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) managing director Sushil Kumar said: "The third rail set up in Agra Metro will operate on 750 Volts DC. We are fully committed to giving the people of Agra a world-class metro rail system within the stipulated time frame."

The project engineers were hopeful that the Agra metro rail network would be completed before its stipulated target date.

"All systems and electrical works are progressing at a fast pace and the finishing works of all the underground stations on the priority corridor have already reached an advanced stage."

The track work on the underground section is going on at a rapid pace along with other systems work.

The 29.6 km, two-phased Metro network will help ease traffic congestion and provide affordable world-class mobility.

Work on the Taj Mahal East Gate Station to Fatehabad Road station close to Shah Jahan Park, is already completed.

“The beautifully done overhead line on the Fatehabad Road which happens to be the tourist-centric area, with all the hotels lined up, has completely transformed the profile of the city,” said a tourist guide Ved Gautam.

