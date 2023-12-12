Minister Umerov: Ukraine Considers Obtaining Not Only F-16S But Other Fighter Jets As Well

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the short run, Ukraine is focused on the supply of F-16 fighter aircraft but, in the medium term, the country is analyzing different platforms to stay ahead of the enemy.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during a joint press conference with Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the short run, we are focused on the F-16 platforms. In the medium term, we are also analyzing different platforms, as we want to stay ahead of our enemy. Hence, the question of F-16, F-19, F-22, F-25, and other platforms is constantly arising,” Umerov told, adding that these matters are being discussed around the clock.

According to Umerov, Ukrainian pilots are now undergoing training on the F-16 platforms. Ukraine's needs regarding air defenses, platforms and aircraft electronics are being additionally analyzed.

Moreover, the Ukrainian side is working on infrastructure for the Western fighter jets, and the relevant audit has been conducted.

A reminder that Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds discussed a number of joint projects, namely the expanded training of the Ukrainian military by Latvian instructors, further rehabilitation of Ukrainian defenders, and cooperation in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production.