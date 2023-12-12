Israel's Zionist Forces Storm Kamal Adwan Hospital In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 13 (NNN-WAFA) – The Zionist forces stormed the only operational Kamal Adwan Hospital, in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday, after besieging and bombarding it for several days, Gaza's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Ministry spokesman, Ashraf al-Qedra, said in the statement that, Zionist soldiers had ordered all men, including medical personnel, to gather in the hospital courtyard. He expressed concern about the possibility of the medical staff being arrested.

Al-Qedra called on the United Nations, the World Health Organisation, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to act immediately to save and protect the lives of those people in the hospital.– NNN-WAFA

