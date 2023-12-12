               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jordan Signs Deal To Receive $845 Mn Grant From US


12/12/2023 4:45:18 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Amman, Dec 13 (IANS) Jordan has signed an agreement to receive a grant worth $845.1 million from the US, as part of annual US financial aid to the Arab country.

The grant will support Jordan in its efforts to implement a number of development projects and economic reforms in sectors such as public finance, water, energy, education, health and housing, among others, the state-run Petra news agency quoted Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan as saying on Tuesday.

The Minister also said that the grant, part of the annual US economic assistance programme for Jordan, will help reduce the state budget deficit of Jordan, Xinhua news agency reported.

