(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Orange to Peaches, 7 sweet-smelling fruit trees for your garden. Citrus blossoms refresh, peaches provide a sweet aroma. Pineapple guava offers a unique scent, strawberries add a delightful fragrance. Cherries and apples contribute to a pleasant atmosphere, while fig trees bring a honey-like sweetness. Consider climate and care for a flourishing aromatic garden

Citrus fruits are not only delicious but also emit a refreshing and invigorating scent. The blossoms of citrus trees are particularly fragrant

Peach trees produce sweet and aromatic fruits. The blossoms in spring add a lovely fragrance to the garden, and the ripe peaches themselves are deliciously sweet

The feijoa fruit has a unique, sweet aroma that is a combination of pineapple and guava. The flowers are also fragrant, making it a great addition to a scented garden

Strawberries are technically not trees, they are a popular fruit to grow in gardens. The sweet aroma of ripe strawberries delightful, the plants are relatively easy to cultivate

Cherry blossoms have a sweet fragrance, and while the fruit itself isn't intensely fragrant, the combination of the blossoms and the cherries can create a pleasant atmosphere

Apple blossoms release a mild scent in spring. While the apples themselves may not be highly aromatic, the overall presence of apple trees can contribute to a pleasant garden aroma

Figs have a sweet, honey-like fragrance, especially when they are ripe. Fig trees are also known for their large, lobed leaves, providing a unique visual appeal to your garden