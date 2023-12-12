(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Orange to Peaches, 7 sweet-smelling fruit trees for your garden. Citrus blossoms refresh, peaches provide a sweet aroma. Pineapple guava offers a unique scent, strawberries add a delightful fragrance. Cherries and apples contribute to a pleasant atmosphere, while fig trees bring a honey-like sweetness. Consider climate and care for a flourishing aromatic garden
Orange to Peaches, discover the aromatic allure of 7 sweet-smelling fruit trees for your garden. From citrus blossoms to honey-scented figs, create a fragrant paradise
Citrus fruits are not only delicious but also emit a refreshing and invigorating scent. The blossoms of citrus trees are particularly fragrant
Peach trees produce sweet and aromatic fruits. The blossoms in spring add a lovely fragrance to the garden, and the ripe peaches themselves are deliciously sweet
The feijoa fruit has a unique, sweet aroma that is a combination of pineapple and guava. The flowers are also fragrant, making it a great addition to a scented garden
Strawberries are technically not trees, they are a popular fruit to grow in gardens. The sweet aroma of ripe strawberries delightful, the plants are relatively easy to cultivate
Cherry blossoms have a sweet fragrance, and while the fruit itself isn't intensely fragrant, the combination of the blossoms and the cherries can create a pleasant atmosphere
Apple blossoms release a mild scent in spring. While the apples themselves may not be highly aromatic, the overall presence of apple trees can contribute to a pleasant garden aroma
Figs have a sweet, honey-like fragrance, especially when they are ripe. Fig trees are also known for their large, lobed leaves, providing a unique visual appeal to your garden
MENAFN12122023007385015968ID1107582340
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.