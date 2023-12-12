Sun City Aviation Empowers High School Students With Aviation 101 Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Students gather for enriched aviation instruction at Sun City's Aviation 101 Program

At Aviation 101 - Ground School, high schoolers have the chance to learn about aviation from an early age

Owner Luke Poulos teaching the basics of flight on the Redbird Simulator

Sun City Aviation announces its Aviation 101 Program, inviting high school students aged 15 to 18 to embark on a 13-week journey into the world of aviation.

- Luke Poulos, Sun City Aviation CEOHOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sun City Aviation proudly announces the commencement of its transformative Aviation 101 High School Program , inviting ambitious students aged 15 to 18 to embark on a thrilling journey into the world of aviation.Next Course Launches on January 13, 2024, Enrollments Open.The Aviation 101 - Ground Training Program is a 13-week immersive experience crafted to introduce high school aged participants to the wonders of flight. Taking place every Saturday morning from 10 am to 12 pm, this course is a gateway to a deeper understanding of aircraft, aerodynamics, and the science behind flight. The culmination of this journey prepares students for the Private Pilot Written Exam, a crucial step towards a career in aviation.*Private Pilot Written Exam qualification is valid for 24 calendar months following completion of the course.Led by seasoned instructors, this program is an opportunity to ignite a lifelong passion for aviation from an early age. Sun City Aviation is committed to providing a secure and enriching environment, nurturing the aspirations of future aviators while adhering to FAA-approved curriculum standards.Students aged 15 to 18 will engage in dynamic and interactive learning sessions, laying a robust foundation for their aviation pursuits. With the potential to solo at 16 and attain a private pilot certificate by 17, participants will gain both theoretical expertise and hands-on skills.The next Aviation 101 course kicks off on January 13, 2024.For further details and enrollment , contact us at (754) 423-2159 or email ....

Charles Ferguson

Right Rudder Marketing

+1 405-474-1255

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube