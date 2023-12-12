Deadline For Commissioning Largest Power Plant In Caucasus Announce

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The largest power plant in the Caucasus, which is being built in
Mingachevir on the territory of Azerbaijan TPP, will be put into
operation in the first half of 2025, Chairman of Azerenerji Baba
Rzayev told journalists, Azernews reports.
The chairman noted that the construction of the new station is
being carried out in accordance with the schedule.
Also, Rzayev said that work is underway to launch renewable
energy sources in the territories liberated from occupation.
"Work will start in Jabrail to launch a solar power plant with a
capacity of 240 megawatts," the Chairman added.
To recall, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) is helping to build a wind power plant in Azerbaijan. This
will be the first of its kind in the country and the largest in the
Caucasus region. The EBRD has arranged a loan of US$ 197.1 million
(€186.9 million) to ACWA Power Azerbaijan Renewable Energy, the
company that will build the plant. Once it is built, the plant will
generate up to 893 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean electricity each
year, which will reduce carbon emissions by more than 400,000
tonnes annually. The EBRD is also helping Azerbaijan to meet its
goal of using renewable energy sources for 30% of its energy needs
by 2030.
