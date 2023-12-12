PUBG MOBILE PRODUCER UNVEILS FUTURE PLANS AT PRESTIGIOUS PMGC GRAND FINALS

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton)

United Arab Emirates – 12th December – Rick Li, producer at PUBG MOBILE, took to the stage at the Grand Finals of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) to discuss how the PUBG MOBILE team and its dedicated community have come together to transform PUBG MOBILE into one of the world's most popular games. Li unveiled a number of future plans, as well as a look back on the game’s successes throughout 2023.

In the latest tease of what the community can expect from the eagerly anticipated Version 3.0 Update arriving in January, Li revealed that players will be able to play as futuristic warriors and fight battles with powerful new gear. This news follows on from a recent series of cryptic clues for the Version 3.0 Update released on PUBG MOBILE’s social media channels.

Looking into the future of PUBG MOBILE, Li mentioned that surprises lie in wait for players as he shared plans for further variations of classic maps, new levels and structures, as well as optimisations for vehicle controls, connectivity and performance. Metro Royale will also be getting a major update with the introduction of a new snow-themed map with tons of supplies, interesting mechanics, a new snowy weather system, and even more new challenging bosses.



PUBG MOBILE’s first ever user generated content mode, World of Wonder, which launched earlier this year, is also soon seeing significant updates with plans to add new home gameplay. This will allow players to design their own little world and invite friends to visit and explore each other's homes in-game. The team will continue to improve the editor, provide more templates and further lower the barrier to entry for creation, enabling more people to participate and bring their creative ideas to life.



Li revealed that since launching, World of Wonder has seen over 400,000 Creators join and over 1 million maps published. In addition, the Ptopia Design Project co-creation program has surpassed 500,000 creations this year. To support the growing and highly valued creator community, Li announced that PUBG MOBILE is investing $100 million worth of resources into the World of Wonder ecosystem and are introducing an incentive plan worth US $10 million in resources.

PUBG MOBILE’s commitment to combating cheating and improper online behaviour continues thanks to the work of the game’s dedicated investigators, who collectively have conducted over one million inspections this year alone. The Gold Investigator Set has been created to express PUBG MOBILE’s gratitude for their ongoing efforts. Through a combination of investigators’ due diligence and the implementation of real-time detection technology, Li revealed that 14 million accounts and 350,000 devices have been banned for violations.





