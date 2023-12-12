Turkey conducts rescue operation in Aegean Sea, saving 122 irregular migrants

(MENAFN) In a statement released on Monday, it was reported that Turkey conducted a rescue operation in the Aegean Sea, successfully saving 122 irregular migrants who had been pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.



The Turkish Coast Guard carried out the operation, rescuing 87 irregular migrants in the vicinity of the Karaburun district in Izmir province, and an additional 35 individuals off the coast of Menderes district, also in Izmir.



Following their rescue, all the migrants were safely transported to the provincial migration department for further assistance and processing.



This intervention highlights Turkey's ongoing efforts to address the challenges posed by irregular migration in the region and underscores its commitment to humanitarian principles.



It is noteworthy that both Turkey and various global rights groups have consistently criticized Greece for its alleged illegal practice of forcibly pushing back asylum seekers.



This controversial practice has faced condemnation on the grounds that it not only violates fundamental humanitarian values but also breaches international law. Critics argue that such actions by Greek authorities put the lives of vulnerable migrants at risk, including those of women and children.



The rescue operation conducted by the Turkish Coast Guard serves as a tangible response to these concerns, emphasizing the importance of upholding human rights and international legal standards in addressing migration-related issues.

