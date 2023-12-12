Council of Europe criticizes Finland decision to close Russian border

(MENAFN) The Council of Europe has raised alarm over Finland's recent decision to close all border crossings with Russia, expressing deep concerns about the potential impact on migrants who may find themselves "extremely vulnerable" and without shelter during the harsh winter months. In a letter directed to Finland's Interior Ministry, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, emphasized the importance of Helsinki upholding the rights of asylum-seekers in accordance with international law, labeling it as "crucial" in the context of the border closures.



Mijatovic pointed out that the full closure of the Eastern land border raises serious questions about the accessibility of legal means of entry for individuals seeking asylum. She expressed worries that this step could lead to violations of the principle of nonrefoulement, which prohibits the forcible return of refugees to countries where they may face persecution or harm, constituting a breach of international humanitarian law.



The Commissioner also highlighted the adverse weather conditions, emphasizing the "considerable risks for the health and life" of migrants stranded due to the border closures. Mijatovic urged the Finnish government to clarify its plans for protecting these "extremely vulnerable" individuals during the challenging winter period.



Finland had announced the temporary closure of its last remaining border crossing with Russia last month, following the shutdown of seven other checkpoints. The move came in response to a surge in asylum-seekers, with Finnish officials accusing Moscow of intentionally directing migrants towards the border as part of a "hybrid operation" aimed at destabilizing the country.



The Kremlin vehemently rejected these accusations, labeling them as "completely baseless."



As the situation unfolds, the international community is closely monitoring the implications of Finland's border closure and the potential human rights concerns raised by the Council of Europe. The issue not only raises questions about the treatment of migrants but also prompts a broader discussion on the delicate balance between national security concerns and the protection of individuals seeking refuge.





