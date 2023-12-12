Babil Khan, Jasleen Royal Team Up For New Song ‘Dastoor’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, who was recently seen in the limited streaming series 'The Railway Men', is joining forces with music composer-singer Jasleen Royal for an upcoming music video.

Marking his musical debut, the music video titled 'Dastoor', features Babil opposite Jasleen Royal.

The actor feels glad to be a part of the new wave of "music video cinema" put in motion by Jasleen.

The love song, shot in beautiful locales, features Babil in a romantic persona.

Sharing the teaser on her social media handle, Jasleen wrote: "The #Heeriye tour comes to an end with a new beginning! Babil and I present to you the teaser of 'Dastoor'.”

Talking about the song and collaborating with Jasleen, Babil said:“ 'Dastoor' has a piece of my heart and it was wonderful teaming up with Jasleen for this. She's not just a very talented singer but she even acts really well. She has started this new wave of music video cinema and it's absolutely stunning and amazing. I'm so grateful to be a part of this and I am excited for everyone to see my first-ever music video soon.”

Jasleen said:“It's been a pleasure and great luck collaborating with Babil. It's a very special song and he certainly made it all the more special. I hope that audiences like what we have done with the song and give it the same kind of love which they always shower on both of us and all our works.”

The song will drop on December 15.

