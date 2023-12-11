Azerbaijani Parliamentary Chair Meets With Georgian Counterpart (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Chairperson of
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova met with the
delegation headed by Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva
Papuashvili, the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend .
Sahiba Gafarova welcomed the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament
and members of the delegation, noting her official visit to Georgia
in April last year as well as the Speaker of the Georgian
Parliament's visit to Azerbaijan in May this year to participate in
a special session of Azerbaijan's Parliament commemorating the
100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev.
The Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker emphasized that
connections between adjacent, friendly, and partner countries -
Azerbaijan and Georgia - spring from the will of both nations,
which have lived in friendly and good-neighborly relations for
millennia. The Speaker stated that these relations have progressed
to the level of strategic partnership in recent years. High-level
visits play a vital role in the establishment of these
relationships. The dynamics of reciprocal visits by the leaders of
the countries demonstrate how important these ties are to them.
During the discussion, the parties expressed their satisfaction
with Azerbaijan and Georgia's joint activities within the framework
of international organizations, including constant support for each
other on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well
as demonstrations of solidarity.
Speaking on inter-parliamentary relations between the two
countries, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stated that the legislative
bodies of the two countries work extremely well together.
Friendship clubs are active in both countries' legislatures, and
delegations support one another in international legislative
organizations.
The meeting highlighted the expansion of connections between the
committees of the higher legislative bodies as well as the signed
memorandum on cooperation between the culture committees of both
parliaments. The committees also struck an agreement to expand
their collaboration in other areas.
Along with bilateral cooperation between parliaments, the
gathering highlighted the successful trilateral format of
cooperation between the Committees on Foreign Relations of the
parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia.
Speaking at the meeting about the situation in the region after
Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity after the victory in
the 44-day second Karabakh war, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized
that today there are no obstacles to signing a peace agreement
between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan is ready for peace and
believes that the peace agreement will be signed soon. Speaking
about the upcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan on February
7, 2024, Speaker Sahiba Ghafarova noted that the main thing that
distinguishes these elections from the previous ones is that this
time the elections will be held on the whole sovereign territory of
Azerbaijan.
Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili expressed
gratitude for the invitation to visit Azerbaijan and conveyed his
observations of the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev held today
as part of the tour. He stressed the significance of
Georgian-Azerbaijani ties, which have historical origins and are
currently at the strategic partnership level.
The visitor stated that the growth of relations between the
countries not only assures their security and stability in the
region but also has a positive impact on both nations' well-being.
The initiatives between the two countries, the foundation of which
was placed by great leader Heydar Aliyev and which are currently
being realized, are productive, and new projects are being added to
them.
The Chairman of the Georgian Parliament described the impending
presidential elections in Azerbaijan as historic, noting that these
elections are critical for Georgia and wishing Azerbaijan success.
He also stated that Georgia is in favor of Azerbaijan and Armenia
establishing a peace deal soon.
Shalva Papuashvili discussed the importance of further
developing links between the two parliaments, expanding cooperation
between committees, enhancing the work of friendship groups, and
sharing his ideas on the prospects of cooperation between the two
parliaments.
The parties also discussed other concerns during the
discussion.
