Azerbaijani Parliamentary Chair Meets With Georgian Counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Chairperson of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova met with the delegation headed by Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend .

Sahiba Gafarova welcomed the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament and members of the delegation, noting her official visit to Georgia in April last year as well as the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament's visit to Azerbaijan in May this year to participate in a special session of Azerbaijan's Parliament commemorating the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker emphasized that connections between adjacent, friendly, and partner countries - Azerbaijan and Georgia - spring from the will of both nations, which have lived in friendly and good-neighborly relations for millennia. The Speaker stated that these relations have progressed to the level of strategic partnership in recent years. High-level visits play a vital role in the establishment of these relationships. The dynamics of reciprocal visits by the leaders of the countries demonstrate how important these ties are to them.

During the discussion, the parties expressed their satisfaction with Azerbaijan and Georgia's joint activities within the framework of international organizations, including constant support for each other on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as demonstrations of solidarity.

Speaking on inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stated that the legislative bodies of the two countries work extremely well together. Friendship clubs are active in both countries' legislatures, and delegations support one another in international legislative organizations.

The meeting highlighted the expansion of connections between the committees of the higher legislative bodies as well as the signed memorandum on cooperation between the culture committees of both parliaments. The committees also struck an agreement to expand their collaboration in other areas.

Along with bilateral cooperation between parliaments, the gathering highlighted the successful trilateral format of cooperation between the Committees on Foreign Relations of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia.

Speaking at the meeting about the situation in the region after Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity after the victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that today there are no obstacles to signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan is ready for peace and believes that the peace agreement will be signed soon. Speaking about the upcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024, Speaker Sahiba Ghafarova noted that the main thing that distinguishes these elections from the previous ones is that this time the elections will be held on the whole sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili expressed gratitude for the invitation to visit Azerbaijan and conveyed his observations of the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev held today as part of the tour. He stressed the significance of Georgian-Azerbaijani ties, which have historical origins and are currently at the strategic partnership level.

The visitor stated that the growth of relations between the countries not only assures their security and stability in the region but also has a positive impact on both nations' well-being. The initiatives between the two countries, the foundation of which was placed by great leader Heydar Aliyev and which are currently being realized, are productive, and new projects are being added to them.

The Chairman of the Georgian Parliament described the impending presidential elections in Azerbaijan as historic, noting that these elections are critical for Georgia and wishing Azerbaijan success. He also stated that Georgia is in favor of Azerbaijan and Armenia establishing a peace deal soon.

Shalva Papuashvili discussed the importance of further developing links between the two parliaments, expanding cooperation between committees, enhancing the work of friendship groups, and sharing his ideas on the prospects of cooperation between the two parliaments.

The parties also discussed other concerns during the discussion.

