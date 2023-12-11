Techfest, IIT Bombay Engages Brilliant Young Minds In Tech-Savvy Workshops

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Bombay, India, 11th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , IIT Bombay's renowned annual science and technology extravaganza, Techfest , returns with renewed vigor following last year's successful revamp. Throughout its illustrious history, Techfest has consistently elevated the benchmark for knowledge exchange, setting new standards in the realm of innovation, and is set to happen from the 27th to the 29th of December. This year, the festival is poised to illuminate the brilliant young minds of India through an array of cutting-edge workshops spanning diverse domains in burgeoning technology.

Among the meticulously curated workshops for the year are sessions on Game Development , Amazon's Cloud Computing , ChatGPT , Blockchain , Crypto Trading By WazirX , and more. These workshops are designed to empower participants with invaluable insights and hands-on experience, fostering a dynamic learning environment that aligns with the ever-evolving landscape of technology.

Data To AI By Google:

Learn about the Generative AI, where you'll learn how to leverage cutting-edge technology to make your applications more intuitive and

Join us on this journey to unlock the power of Google Cloud and transform your data-driven projects into innovative solutions

Date for the workshop: 28th -29th Registration at:

'MACHINE LEARNING:



Master Python libraries like Scikit, Seaborn, etc, and become proficient in developing clever machine-learning algorithms with the The date for the workshop is 26th -27th Registration at:

DATA ANALYTICS:



Learn to use the basics of Python, data manipulation, statistics, regression, clustering, and classification analysis on Jupyter Date for the workshop: 28th-29th Registration at:

Cloud Computing By Amazon:



This foundational workshop introduces serverless cloud concepts including authentication, storage, and

This introductory section covers prerequisites such as the software you need to complete the workshop steps Date for the workshop: 26th -27th Registration at:

CYBER SECURITY:



Cyber security is the practice of defending computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks, and data from malicious

Learn about common cyber threats, counter-defense tools, and how to keep accounts and credentials Date for the workshop: 26th -27th Registration at:

BLOCKCHAIN:



Learn about the complexities of Blockchain, and get hands-on with Solidity and EVM. Dive deep into the decentralized financial landscape with DeFi and explore the fascinating realm of NFTs (Non-fungible tokens). Date for the workshop: 26th -27th Registration at:

CHATGPT (PROMPT ENGINEERING):



Learn how we can use Chatgapt, what we can do in the future, and how we can make our lives easy with Date for the workshop: 28th -29th Registration at:

Crypto Trading By WazirX:



learn about the Understanding of Crypto and Bitcoin Foundations

Introduction to WazirX – By Team TaxNodes and General Overview of Cryptocurrencies and Altcoins Date for the workshop: 27th Registration at:

All participants will be certified by IIT Bombay if they are registered at To know more about the highlights of Techfest, IIT Bombay visit

