Ukraine declares over 4 injuries in Russia’s attack on Kyiv

(MENAFN) In an early Monday Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, at least four individuals were injured, as confirmed by Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.



The injuries resulted from falling debris in the southeastern Darnytskyi district, where 10 rescuers and two units of basic fire rescue equipment are currently engaged in operations.



“The police documented the consequences of yet another Russian war crime,” he further said.



In a subsequent statement, the Ukrainian Air Force asserted that it successfully intercepted eight missiles launched from Russia's Bryansk region, targeting Kyiv in an attempted strike. The incident reportedly occurred at 4 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).



“All eight targets were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the ‘Center’ air command,” the declaration mentioned.



The Ukrainian Air Force reported the destruction of 18 Russian drones by Ukrainian air defense systems in a distinct attack, primarily over the southern Mykolaiv region.



The Mykolaiv regional administration, via Facebook, asserted that air defense systems successfully shot down 13 drones.



Debris from the downed drones caused damage to a residential building in the city of Ochakiv, as well as warehouses in the Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts.

